SUV crashes into building in San Luis Obispo

April 29, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A Chevrolet SUV slammed into a building after colliding with a Ford pickup truck in San Luis Obispo Thursday morning.

Shortly before 8 a.m., witnesses reported a crash at McMillan Avenue and Orcutt Road. Two individuals suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

Workers removed the vehicles from the scene, and a fire crew is securing the damaged building. The roadway has remained partially blocked while the scene is being cleared.

The fire department suggested in a tweet the crash may have been caused by distracted driving.

“Please be sure to always keep your attention to the roadway when driving,” the fire department tweeted.

