SUV crashes into building in San Luis Obispo
April 29, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A Chevrolet SUV slammed into a building after colliding with a Ford pickup truck in San Luis Obispo Thursday morning.
Shortly before 8 a.m., witnesses reported a crash at McMillan Avenue and Orcutt Road. Two individuals suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
Workers removed the vehicles from the scene, and a fire crew is securing the damaged building. The roadway has remained partially blocked while the scene is being cleared.
The fire department suggested in a tweet the crash may have been caused by distracted driving.
“Please be sure to always keep your attention to the roadway when driving,” the fire department tweeted.
