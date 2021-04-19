Teen carjacks car in Atascadero

April 19, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 14-year-old allegedly carjacked a driver in Atascadero Saturday afternoon and then led police on chase, ending with the juvenile’s arrest. [KSBY]

Victims and witnesses reported at about 12:30 p.m. that a suspect robbed the driver, then brandished a weapon and stole the car from the 7400 block of Santa Ysabel Avenue.

The carjacker reportedly pepper sprayed two individuals, as well. Paramedics treated the victims for pepper spray exposure.

Officers tracked down the vehicle as the suspect was driving it near Sycamore Road and Soledad Avenue. A short police chase ensued.

The teen then stopped the vehicle and fled by foot toward the Salinas riverbed. Officers caught the teen shortly afterwards and arrested him.

Police booked the 14-year-old in juvenile hall on charges of carjacking, robbery, evading an officer and resisting an officer.

