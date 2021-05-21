Front Page  »  

Cal Poly professor warns students to be wary of police officers

May 21, 2021

Detective Luca Benedetti

By KAREN VELIE

When several thousand police gathered on the Cal Poly campus to honor a murdered San Luis Obispo police officer and university alum, Cal Poly students got a warning to be careful.

The widely shared on social media notice from either ethnic studies Chair Jenell Navarro or her husband professor Jose Navarro, a member of the department faculty, told students that officers would be in SLO. It’s not clear who authored the email. Neither responded to emailed questions about the notice.

“I have learned that there will be anywhere from 2,000-3,000 police officers on campus in attendance of this service,” the warning to students says. “It is likely they will be downtown or in other spaces in SLO throughout the day.”

The couple has been outspoken on racial justice issues and published “Braided Together: Native and Black Hip Hop Against Police Violence” in thinking about hip hop: blackness, indigeneity, and identity published by Do It Ourselves Press (DIO) in 2019. DIO describes itself as a, “socially-conscious peer reviewed publishing company.”

“I am letting you know so you can take proper precautions for your well-being and safety,” the warning adds.

The warning, which BLM leader Tianna Arata shared in an Instagram story, was quickly criticized as inflammatory on social media and by SLO resident David Sparcmann.

“Why on earth would you send out such a horribly bigoted and inflammatory, not to mention inaccurate email?” Sparcman said in an email to Dr. Jenell Navarro. “Are you intentionally trying to trigger unrest on campus and in our local community? Or is your email simply an exercise to inculcate young minds into fearing and hating law enforcement?

“Either way your reckless actions are reprehensible,” Sparcman added. “You require serious discipline.”

Cal Poly declined to comment about the post other than to say the university supports free speech and recognizing the death of an alum.

“As a state institution, Cal Poly supports the right of all its campus community members and visitors to express their individual opinions, regardless of their positions,” Matt Lazier, Cal Poly media relations director, said. “Cal Poly was honored to support a service to recognize and memorialize an individual, and Cal Poly alum, who lost his life while serving San Luis Obispo.”

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.


Loading...
Related:


20
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
kevin rise

Police have jailed and murdered people illegally throughout our history. Dont Cancel Culuture our past of police brutality and crimes over an officers death. Stop the fake Woke Right Wing Christian Nationalists.


Vote Up-18Vote Down 
05/21/2021 6:18 pm
Adam Trask

I’m thinking that George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake, Daunte Wright and many others would have definitely appreciated a heads up about law enforcement in their area. In case you haven’t been paying attention, individuals of color are consistently targeted by LE and they often end up dead. The Navarros appear to be acknowledging this in a common sense way.


Vote Up-44Vote Down 
05/21/2021 4:58 pm
Cmonnow

Riiiiiight…. Better watch out for all these law enforcement people showing up at a funeral…to pay their respects to and support the wife and children of an officer killed. Its rude, completely narcissistic, and shows a total lack of respect for people. Its the kind of demented nonsense that keeps the fire of hate burning. But you go ahead and watch out…


Vote Up10Vote Down 
05/21/2021 6:52 pm
George Garrigues

Good work, Karen.


Vote Up-6Vote Down 
05/21/2021 4:51 pm
jdchem

Ethnic Studies 110 was a requirement when I was a CP student. Hard to believe the faculty from the more serious disciplines at CP regard it as anything other than a joke.


Vote Up38Vote Down 
05/21/2021 2:59 pm
Adam Trask

Guessing you thought literature and history were a waste of time as well.


Vote Up-9Vote Down 
05/21/2021 5:54 pm
karen93428@gmail.com

Your headline is inflammatory-no one used the word “wary” on social media. When police are setting up checkpoints they give notice. The professor gave notice. The words used seem intended to bolster enforcement support by basically telling the students to “behave” as there will be maximum law enforcement presence on campus. That is how I read it. Your interpretation, your story and some of the reader’s comments are the (only) anti-peaceful sentiments here. Cal Coast News should consider its journalistic responsibility to the community and keep the yellow tactics on historical tour at Hearst Castle where they belong. Thank you.


Vote Up-12Vote Down 
05/21/2021 2:25 pm
1 2
﻿