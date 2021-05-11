California Mid-State Fair to return to Paso Robles in July

May 11, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

After a one-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, the California Mid-State Fair will return to Paso Robles this July.

The 2021 event, which will be the 75th edition of the Mid-State Fair, will take place July 21 through Aug. 1 at the Paso Robles Event Center. Tickets will go on sale in early June and will be sold exclusively online.

Organizers say the fair will be full of animals, agriculture, live performances, carnival rides, shopping, exhibits and food. However, certain attractions may need to have a reduced capacity because of state and local health mandates.

The fair organizers are still developing programing elements, including live performances,. They say safety is their top priority.

“We are truly grateful that we can once again invite our community to celebrate one of the great traditions of our area,” Mid-State Fair Interim CEO Colleen Bojorquez said in a statement. “From the entire staff and board of directions, we can’t wait to see you!”

