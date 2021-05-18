Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero offering summer camp

May 18, 2021

Summer camp returns to the Atascadero Zoo in 2021. After a year of primarily staying at home, children can learn through special animal meet and greets, keeper chats, crafts, zoo tours, games and more.

Campers will learn about the world’s wildlife diversity, conservation and about the Atascadero Zoo. Camp programs are designed for 3 years olds through 13 years olds.

Here’s a look at this year’s camps:

Habitats, needs and adaptations

June 21 through 25 – ages 3-5 from 9 a.m. to noon, ages 6-8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Animal families

June 28 through July 2 – ages 3-5 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, ages 6-8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Animal Olympics

July 5 through 9 – ages 3-5 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, ages 6-8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Junior zookeeper

July 12 through 16 – ages 8-10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 19 through 23 – ages 11-13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 26 through 30 – ages 8-10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aug. 2 through 6 – ages 11-13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration is required and space is limited.

Loading...