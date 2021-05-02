Front Page  »  

Did Coastal Commission exceed its authority over the Oceano Dunes?

May 2, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

The California Coastal Commission was slapped with another lawsuit this week  alleging the agency violated laws and exceeded its authority when it voted to stop off-road vehicle recreation at the Oceano Dunes.

Friends of the Oceano Dunes accuses the California Coastal Commission of violating environmental laws while claiming to be a lead agency when it is not, in a lawsuit filed Monday. The suit challenges the commission’s authority to ban off-road vehicle riding at the Oceano Dunes over the next three years.

Nearly 40 years ago, the Legislature gave State Parks the authority to create and manage state vehicle recreation areas, including the Oceano Dunes. The suit accuses the Coastal Commission of ignoring that limitation and conducting a power play.

Friends allege the Coastal Commission also broke state law by attempting to unilaterally change a permit authorizing off-road vehicle recreation and camping that the Coastal Commission granted to State Parks nearly 40 years ago.

“Once the permit was issued, State Parks and the public had a right to rely on that
permit, and they have done so for 40 years and have invested tens of millions of dollars in reliance on that permit,” according to Friends. “The Coastal Commission falsely claimed that the 40-year old permit was only temporary.”

In addition, Friends accuses the Coastal Commission of ignoring their mandate to protect recreational resources in the coastal zone, including off-road vehicle recreation.

Friends of the Oceano Dunes is a nonprofit that represents approximately 28,000 supporters of off-road recreation. The organization has successfully sued state and local government agencies, including the Coastal Commission, over past regulatory actions related to the Oceano Dunes State Recreational Area.

In a pending lawsuit filed several weeks earlier, Friends accuses the Coastal Commission of violating environmental laws while claiming to be a lead agency when it is not

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Curtis

Anybody that has been injured or lost a loved one due to the chaos that is status quo on the Oceano Dunes should file a lawsuit against the California State Parks for negligence in providing a safe environment for a park visit which is what would be expected in a CA State recreational area. The State Parks System has failed to provide a safe environment and visitors assume the opposite and put their misplaced trust in a parks system that this is a safe place to bring your family. That is negligent in their part and they need to be called out on it. I worked in radiology at the local hospital that received the victims of the Park Services negligence in providing a safe place to recreate. Summer weekends were and are a disaster that you cannot imagine. We had periods that orthopedic surgeons refused to cover us because they would not get any rest.

And the environmental impact is out of proportion to the benefit of a few hours of dune jumping for a small subculture of our not local community. Get over it and take a walk in the dunes.


Vote Up-29Vote Down 
05/02/2021 5:02 pm
Adam Trask

Thanks for that perspective. I think this sort of “recreating” should be done in the desert. It’s not that far a drive to places in the Mojave, Nevada and Arizona. Time for Oceano and Pismo to turn the page on off-road vehicles. After all, every other beach on the west coast has done the same.


Vote Up-6Vote Down 
05/02/2021 5:54 pm
Rambunctious

What is the commissions authority?…not one of them are elected by the people…


Vote Up26Vote Down 
05/02/2021 3:18 pm
slocorruptionhater

Maybe you are new to California?


You can start here https://www.coastal.ca.gov/


Vote Up-7Vote Down 
05/02/2021 8:08 pm
﻿