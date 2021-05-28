Former SLO County deputy charged with child molestation

May 27, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Investigators arrested a former San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s correctional deputy on Wednesday on 17 felony counts of child sexual molestation.

After receiving information of suspected child sexual abuse concerning multiple victims under the age of 14, deputies opened an investigation into 63-year-old James Peter Storton of Arroyo Grande. The District Attorney’s Office then filed multiple charges related to lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14 against Storton.

Sheriff’s investigators took Storton into custody on Wednesday afternoon.

Storton retired from the sheriff’s department in 2009, after 29 years. His brother Keith Storton is an Arroyo Grande city councilman.

Investigators are asking anyone who knows of any other potential victims in this case to call the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4500.

