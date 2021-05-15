Front Page  »  

Hundreds attend cruise and vigil honoring SLO officer Benedetti

May 15, 2021

Hundreds of people gathered Friday to honor the life and service of San Luis Obispo police officer Luca Benedetti, who died in the line of duty last week.

People assembled at the Madonna Inn for a cruise that wound through downtown. Many of the vehicles sported thin blue line or American flags.

As the cruise ended, people congregated at Mission Park where speakers included new SLO Police Chief Rick Scott and SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow.

“We ask our law enforcement officers to do so much, and often under very difficult circumstances,” Dow said. “Every day, those who put on the uniform and those who are undercover are willing to step into the face of danger so you and I don’t have to do that.”


Rambunctious

Not one word from Newsom…..shameful…


05/15/2021 10:22 pm
NorthCountyLady

When a tragedy such as this hits so close to home it really makes me appreciate all that law enforcement does. I must say I have had negative experiences with officers in the past, both sheriffs dept. and CHP but it really was those particular officers who’s demeanor/personality and decisions I think were flawed. I have had many more encounters in which they were helpful, respectful and professional. Thank you to good cops! We appreciate you.


05/15/2021 5:52 pm
DCrkVineyard

So mayor Heidi (she,her,hers) who attended most BLM rallies was absent last night?


05/15/2021 10:46 am
Buchon

She was no where to be found. She is keeping a VERY low profile. I think SLO was headed towards pitchforks and tiki torches and she knows it.


Last night provided another example of why communities need RESPECTED leaders. On the positive side, the new SLOPD Chief Rick Scott came across quite well. Much better than his predecessor would have.


05/15/2021 1:09 pm
﻿