Man critically wounded in another shooting in Santa Maria

May 18, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A gunman shot and wounded a man in Santa Maria early Tuesday morning, the second shooting in less than a week.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., a caller reported a shooting near a store entrance in the 1900 block of S. Broadway. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 41-year-old man suffering from critical injuries.

Police say there is no indication the shooting was gang related. Likewise, there is no indication the shooting is connected to an incident Sunday morning in which 19-year-old Mario Angel Merino Gonzalez was shot and killed during a verbal altercation in Santa Maria.

Separately, Santa Maria police said on Tuesday a death that occurred in March has been ruled a homicide.

On March 9, a 911 caller reported an adult male was suffering from an unknown type of injury at a home in the 400 block of West Street. Fire personnel arrived at the scene and saw the victim was suffering from trauma.

Fire personnel performed lifesaving measures, but the man died of his injuries. Detectives initially deemed the death suspicious.

