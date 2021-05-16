Man shot and killed during argument in Santa Maria
May 16, 2021
A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Santa Maria, in at least the seventh fatal shooting in Santa Barbara County in 2021. During a verbal altercation between a group of people, another man brandished a gun and shot the victim.
Shortly after 2 p.m., police responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Mill and Lincoln streets and found the victim lying in the middle of the road, dead from a gunshot wound.
Police are asking anyone with information on this shootings to call the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781.
In the first week of 2021, four people were shot and killed in Santa Barbara County: two in Santa Barbara, one in Goleta and one in Santa Maria.
In early March, a man shot and killed his wife in rural Santa Maria.
On March 28, Lompoc police shot and killed a man who allegedly charged at officers with a knife.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines