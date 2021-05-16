Man shot and killed during argument in Santa Maria

May 16, 2021

A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Santa Maria, in at least the seventh fatal shooting in Santa Barbara County in 2021. During a verbal altercation between a group of people, another man brandished a gun and shot the victim.

Shortly after 2 p.m., police responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Mill and Lincoln streets and found the victim lying in the middle of the road, dead from a gunshot wound.

Police are asking anyone with information on this shootings to call the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781.

In the first week of 2021, four people were shot and killed in Santa Barbara County: two in Santa Barbara, one in Goleta and one in Santa Maria.

In early March, a man shot and killed his wife in rural Santa Maria.

On March 28, Lompoc police shot and killed a man who allegedly charged at officers with a knife.

Loading...