Nearly $400,000 raised for slain officer’s wife and two children

May 13, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A GoFundMe raising money for the family of slain San Luis Obispo Police Detective Luca Benedetti has amassed more than $380,000 in donations, as of Thursday evening.

Benedetti, 37, died in a shootout with a reportedly mentally ill man whom officers attempted to serve with a search warrant on Monday. The detective had served as a San Luis Obispo police officer since 2012 and was a member of the SLO Regional SWAT Team.

The San Luis Obispo Police Officers’ Association and the SLO Regional SWAT Team launched the GoFundMe to aid Benedetti’s wife and two daughters.

“Luca left behind his beautiful wife and two precious, young daughters,” the GoFundMe states. “As a community, we cannot fix this loss, but we can provide love, prayers and financial support to those left behind tasked with picking up the pieces of this broken family.”

In addition to donations, Benedetti’s death has led to an outpouring of support from community members, who among other gestures, have brought flowers to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

A memorial site has been created on the City Hall lawn, where community members can plant an American flag in the grass or observe a moment of silence. There will also be a memorial banner and flags displayed at the police station and at Fire Station 1.

City officials are encouraging community members to show support by displaying blue memorial ribbons and by lowering flags to half-staff at properties across SLO County. Likewise, officials are encouraging residents to display the American flag at their home or business.

Any cards or other messages left at City Hall or police department memorial sites will be delivered to Benedetti’s family.

On Thursday, the city announced a public memorial service and procession will take place prior to Benedetti’s funeral, all of which are scheduled for May 20. The public service will begin at 10 a.m. at the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center. Anyone planning on attending is asked to RSVP on Eventbrite.

Following the public memorial, a first responder procession will take place. Officials will disclose the procession route on May 19.

A private graveside service will follow the procession.

