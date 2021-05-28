One person shot and wounded in Santa Maria
May 28, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A gunman shot and wounded a person in Santa Maria early Friday morning. [KSBY]
Callers reported a shooting near the northbound Broadway off-ramp of Highway 101 shortly before 2 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found a gunshot victim.
Medics attended to the victim whose condition is undisclosed. It is also unclear if police have identified a suspect in the shooting.
There have been several recent shootings in Santa Maria and numerous shootings in Santa Barbara County this year.
