One person shot and wounded in Santa Maria

May 28, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A gunman shot and wounded a person in Santa Maria early Friday morning. [KSBY]

Callers reported a shooting near the northbound Broadway off-ramp of Highway 101 shortly before 2 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found a gunshot victim.

Medics attended to the victim whose condition is undisclosed. It is also unclear if police have identified a suspect in the shooting.

There have been several recent shootings in Santa Maria and numerous shootings in Santa Barbara County this year.

