Front Page  »  

Pro-Palestinian protesters march in San Luis Obispo

May 17, 2021

Amid nationwide protests against Israel, demonstrators marched through downtown San Luis Obispo on Sunday in a show of support for Palestinians. [KSBY]

Demonstrators called for the United States government to cut off all aid to the Israeli government and for Israel to halt its ongoing air strikes. Protesters carried Palestinian flags and signs including, “killing Palestinian children is not self-defense” and “one Holocaust doesn’t justify another.”

Protest organizer Sara Tubeileh said she was proud of the community for showing up, and she recognized many faces from Cal Poly.

Activist Hani Alzraiee said he was happy to see half of the crowd was not from the Middle East, but was still concerned about human rights and about people’s lives.

In North County, pro-Israel demonstrators waved the Israeli flag on Highway 101 overpasses near Atascadero.


Loading...
Related:


3
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
sardonicsentiment

I’m against protesting but I don’t know how to show it.


Vote Up1Vote Down 
05/17/2021 11:41 am
Jorge Estrada

De-escalation would be great and hopefully defuse thousands of years of conflict between the Arabs and the Jews. Above all we need to avoid taking sides and keep our guard up so that the Arabs don’t find something other than the Twin Towers to destroy. Another good reason for separation of church and state, not just in our doctrine but in leadership. We may need to assure we have a good mix and address that question for the purpose of national security?


Vote Up-12Vote Down 
05/17/2021 10:31 am
south

While the situation in the ME is very complex and is the result of 3K years of ethnic hatred, there are some simple facts. There is no Palestine. It’s a name not a country. If the inhabitants of the region, Palestinians, want a country of their own, they need to make peace with the country that will grant it to them, Israel. Hamas is a terrorist organization funded by Iran. As long as they are in control there will not be peace and ergo there will not be a Palestine.


Vote Up25Vote Down 
05/17/2021 10:05 am
﻿