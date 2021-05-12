San Luis Obispo County now vaccinating people 14 and above
May 11, 2021
San Luis Obispo County residents ages 14 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
People age 14 and above can sign up for a vaccine through Recover SLO. Because of FDA regulations, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for minors. Those under age 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The vaccine is free of charge for those without insurance.
During the past four days, SLO County reported 25 new coronavirus cases. Of those, Paso Robles leads with eight cases, followed by San Luis Obispo with four and both Atascadero and Templeton with three.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 21,307 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 260 have died. There is one SLO County resident in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus.
Cases by area:
- San Luis Obispo – 4,302
- Paso Robles – 4,169
- California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,384
- Atascadero – 2,037
- Nipomo – 1,580
- Arroyo Grande – 1,497
- Grover Beach – 892
- Oceano – 697
- Templeton – 637
- San Miguel – 526
- Los Osos – 498
- Morro Bay – 440
- Cal Poly (campus residents) – 377
- Pismo Beach – 344
- Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 207
- Cambria – 183
- Santa Margarita – 150
- Shandon – 141
- Creston – 90
- Cayucos – 72
- Avila Beach – 31
- San Simeon – 21
- Bradley – 7
There have been 3,762,312 positive cases, and 62,363 deaths in California.
More than 33,550,115 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 596,940 have died.
In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 160,334,135 cases with 3,332,400 dead.
