San Luis Obispo police officer shot on Camellia Court

May 10, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Update: Two San Luis Obispo police officers were serving a search warrant at a home on Camellia Court when a man shot both of the officers. Investigators are not releasing information regarding the officers’ injuries at this time. Officers later shot and killed the suspect.

Original article: A San Luis Obispo man allegedly shot an officer on Camellia Court on Monday afternoon. Officers then sent a dog into the man’s home, and shortly afterwards shot him, according to scanner traffic.

Neighbors heard banging on a door and then a shotgun blast at about 5 p.m.

Officers shut down Higuera Street and sent an alert to neighbors warning of multiple gunshots and an officer down.

CalCoastNews will provide more information on the shooting and the officer’s condition as it is made available.

