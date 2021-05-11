Front Page  »  

San Luis Obispo police officer shot on Camellia Court

May 10, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Update: Two San Luis Obispo police officers were serving a search warrant at a home on Camellia Court when a man shot both of the officers. Investigators are not releasing information regarding the officers’ injuries at this time. Officers later shot and killed the suspect.

Original article: A San Luis Obispo man allegedly shot an officer on Camellia Court on Monday afternoon. Officers then sent a dog into the man’s home, and shortly afterwards shot him, according to scanner traffic.

Neighbors heard banging on a door and then a shotgun blast at about 5 p.m.

Officers shut down Higuera Street and sent an alert to neighbors warning of multiple gunshots and an officer down.

CalCoastNews will provide more information on the shooting and the officer’s condition as it is made available.

slo-to-load

A brave police officer lost their life in the line of duty and all you clowns on here can think to do is try to relate it to your petty idiotic partisan political gripes. Do you lack any shred of human decency? This officer gave their life so you can stay safe behind your keyboard and carry out your cowardly anonymous sniping 24/7 and you can’t even pause out of a basic sense of respect? Disgusting…


05/11/2021 8:30 am
big barn

Where’s the Mayor’s statement ? Don’t Cops lives matter to her ?


05/11/2021 7:54 am
kevin rise

I’d like to know why? Was it worth people getting shot? So many people die including cops from pointless or mishandled search warrants over bogus things, like marijuana or other bogus things, especially kids, any kids here, the neighbors and their 1 million dollar houses now having to deal with this crap? And slo PD has a record for being idiots, crooks, Cantrell anyone? She was a cop, but a dipsh1t. Praying for those injured.


05/10/2021 9:44 pm
Mike

Praying for the complete recovery of the police officers.


05/10/2021 8:54 pm
Slosum

This is not good. There will be all kinds of assumptions… but let’s wait to see what the facts are, something the media rarely does.


05/10/2021 6:45 pm
derasmus

Well said


05/10/2021 10:34 pm
