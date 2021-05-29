SLO County life returning to normal as the pandemic retreats

May 29, 2021

With new daily COVID-19 case rates trending at the lowest level since last July, many San Luis Obispo County residence have chosen to celebrate the Memorial weekend with friends and family.

SLO County currently has an average 14 day case rate of eight, a number that was last seen on June 19, 2020. After reaching a high of 11 deaths in one day in late January, there has only been one death in the county in more than a month from the coronavirus.

As of Friday, 21,315 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 261 have died. There are two SLO County resident in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus.

Of those who tested positive for the virus during the past seven days, San Miguel leads with 18 cases, followed by Paso Robles with 17, Nipomo with 14, Atascadero with 11 and SLO with 10.

Cases by area:

Paso Robles – 4,180

San Luis Obispo – 4,036

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,380

Atascadero – 2,045

Nipomo – 1,574

Arroyo Grande – 1,495

Grover Beach – 887

Oceano – 692

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 654

Templeton – 656

San Miguel – 540

Los Osos – 497

Morro Bay – 444

Pismo Beach – 343

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 188

Cambria – 183

Santa Margarita – 151

Shandon – 140

Creston – 89

Cayucos – 71

Avila Beach – 30

San Simeon – 20

There have been 3,788,034 positive cases, and 63,216 deaths in California.

More than 34,024,809 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 609,015 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 170,439,355 cases with 3,543,985 dead.

