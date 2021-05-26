SLO issues boil water notice to 100 households

May 26, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The city of San Luis Obispo issued a boil water notice to about 100 households following a water main break early Tuesday morning.

City utilities officials issued the notice at 11 a.m. as they awaited lab results following a water main break and the loss of system pressure. The lab results will show whether or not the water is safe to drink, the city stated in a new release.

The notice applies to water used for drinking and cooking. The impacted area includes neighborhoods bordered by Broad Street, Tank Farm Road, Johnson Avenue and Bishop Street

“We repaired the main line and restored water and fire services to the area, but we also want to be absolutely certain that the water is safe to drink,” Utilities Director Aaron Floyd said in a statement. “As a safety precaution we are asking affected residents to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes to avoid any potential illnesses until we get the water test results back.”

The water system pressure to the impacted area briefly fell below normal operating pressures, which keep outside water and potential contaminants from flowing back into pipelines. Field samples and preliminary lab results show there is chlorine in the pipelines, which indicates disinfection requirements have been met, according to the city.

However, prior to lifting the boiled water notice, officials must confirm through lab results and tests taken two consecutive days apart that the water is safe to drink. The problem will be resolved by Thursday morning, city officials say.

While the notice is in effect, impacted residents can pick up free bottled water at the Sinsheimer Pool parking lot at 900 Southwood Drive. Residents with questions can call the utilities department at (805) 781-7215.

