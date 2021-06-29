Arroyo Grande man sentenced to prison for child sex abuse

June 28, 2021

A San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge on Monday sentenced an Arroyo Grande man to 23 years to life in prison on five counts related to sexually abuse of a child under the age of 10.

Cody Adam Julian, 31, molested a child, who was a close family friend, between April 2016 and Aug. 2016. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Julian in Aug. 2016.

In March 2018, a San Luis Obispo jury convicted Julian of four counts of engaging in lewd of lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14 and one count of engaging in oral copulation or sexual penetration of a child under 10.

The following month, a judge sentenced Julian to 27 years to life in prison.

But, the Court of Appeal overturned Julian’s convictions because of issues with the prosecution’s expert witness.

After a two and a half-week retrial, a jury convicted Julian of the same charges jurors found him guilty of in the initial trial.

Loading...