Front Page  »  

Arroyo Grande’s John Spencer celebrates 50 years in the grocery business

June 15, 2021

Kristen Handley, John Spencer and Lynn Compton at the KVEC studio

By KAREN VELIE

Central Coast native John Spencer, the founder of Spencer’s Fresh Markets, celebrates 50 years in the grocery business on Tuesday. In recognition of Spencer’s many contributions, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham awarded him a resolution on behalf of the California State Legislature, on the Dave Congalton Radio Show.

John Spencer on Sept. 30, 1996 at his first store opening.

While attending Righetti High in Santa Maria, in 1971, Spencer was hired as a boxboy at Williams Bros. Market. He worked his way up the ladder to checker, night manager, store manager and then district manager overseeing 19 stores.

After learning the Lakewood Road store in Santa Maria was closing, at 41-year-old Spencer opened his first Spencer’s Fresh Market.

With stores in Santa Maria and Morro Bay, Spencer’s Fresh Markets is one of the few independently-owned grocery businesses on the Central Coast. For years, Spencer has supported the community in many ways, including purchasing produce and meats from local farmers, ranchers and youth groups.


Loading...
Related:


2
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Nightrider

Congratulations John

Hometown hero Story.


Vote Up5Vote Down 
06/15/2021 2:51 pm
shishkabob141

Well done, congratulations on your success.


Vote Up5Vote Down 
06/15/2021 1:30 pm
﻿