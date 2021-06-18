California loosens up workplace mask rules

June 18, 2021

California regulators loosened coronavirus rules on Thursday allowing fully vaccinated employees to unmask as the number of coronavirus cases continues to decline.

There are some exceptions to the state’s latest mandate. Employers can require their staff wear masks. Also, people who work at mass transit and health facilities most wear masks at work.

Businesses managers can require employees show proof they have been vaccinated through either a paper copy of their vaccine record or the state’s new electronic verification system.

“While CDPH recommends that vaccinated Californians keep their paper CDC card in a safe and secure place, we recognize that some people might prefer an electronic version,” said California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan. “And if one of the state’s nearly 20 million vaccinated Californians misplaces their paper card, the Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record provides a convenient backup.”

