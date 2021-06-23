Deputies searching for pair accused of assaulting juvenile in Cambria

San Luis Obispo County sheriff deputies are looking for a man and a woman who were allegedly involved in the assault of a juvenile at a home in Cambria last week.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on June 13, a woman went to a home on the 1600 block of Richard Avenue to complain about a dog that was running loose in the neighborhood. The irritated woman and a juvenile then entered into a verbal altercation.

The woman left but returned a few minutes later with a man who entered the home and allegedly assaulted the male juvenile, deputies said. The man and the woman then fled the location.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. They describe the man as white, approximately 40 to 60 years old, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a thin build and short grayish colored hair. The woman is described as white, approximately 50 to 60 years old, about 5 feet 4 inches tall with shoulder length blond hair and glasses.

Also, detectives are asking neighbors to look at their home surveillance videos from 1:30 p.m. through 3:30 pm on June 13 for images of the suspect or suspects leaving on foot in the area of Richard Avenue, Stuart Avenue or Bradford Road. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call the Sheriff’s Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.

