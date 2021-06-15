Excessive heat and fire danger warnings for parts of SLO County

June 15, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for parts of San Luis Obispo County spanning Wednesday morning through Friday evening.

Dangerously hot conditions are expected in SLO County’s interior valleys and mountains. The heat warning areas include the cities of Atascadero and Paso Robles, as well as Black Mountain in Eastern SLO County.

High temperatures of 98 to 108 degrees will be possible. Additionally, the National Weather Service is warning about critical fire conditions on the Central Coast on Wednesday, particularly in the foothills of SLO County, where offshore wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph are expected to bring temperatures above 100 degrees with low humidity.

Likewise, red flag warnings are in effect through Tuesday night for Santa Barbara County. Red flag warnings are issued when there are hot temperatures combined with wind and very low humidity. Such conditions produce increased fire risk.

Because of the fire risk, Southern California Edison has alerted some customers in Santa Barbara County about a possible power shut off this week.

