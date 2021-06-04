Fire damages property next to San Luis Obispo homeless shelter

June 4, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A vegetation fire broke out early Friday morning on the property adjacent to the Prado Road homeless shelter in San Luis Obispo, burning debris and one vehicle.

The fire started shortly before 2 a.m. at 46 Prado Road. The blaze burned multiple trees and spread to a vehicle, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

Firefighters had difficulty battling the blaze because of a large amount of debris and human-made material, including tires and trash, which mixed in with vegetation, the fire department stated in a tweet. Still, firefighters contained the blaze and prevented it from spreading to nearby structures. The fire burned about one quarter of an acre.

While battling the blaze, a firefighter fell about 10 feet into a ravine due to heavy smoke conditions. Other fire personnel quickly helped the firefighter out of the ravine.

The firefighter who fell was apparently uninjured. No one suffered injuries as a result of the blaze, fire officials said in a tweet.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Loading...