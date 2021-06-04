Front Page  »  

Fire damages property next to San Luis Obispo homeless shelter

June 4, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A vegetation fire broke out early Friday morning on the property adjacent to the Prado Road homeless shelter in San Luis Obispo, burning debris and one vehicle.

The fire started shortly before 2 a.m. at 46 Prado Road. The blaze burned multiple trees and spread to a vehicle, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

Firefighters had difficulty battling the blaze because of a large amount of debris and human-made material, including tires and trash, which mixed in with vegetation, the fire department stated in a tweet. Still, firefighters contained the blaze and prevented it from spreading to nearby structures. The fire burned about one quarter of an acre.

While battling the blaze, a firefighter fell about 10 feet into a ravine due to heavy smoke conditions. Other fire personnel quickly helped the firefighter out of the ravine.

The firefighter who fell was apparently uninjured. No one suffered injuries as a result of the blaze, fire officials said in a tweet.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.


sardonicsentiment

Don’t be so quick to blame the homeless next door. 46 Prado is…unique to say the least. Junkyard? Scrap yard? Car cemetery? Idk what’s going on there.


06/04/2021 11:48 am
Mark

Gee, I wonder what might have started that fire…Hmmm…


06/04/2021 11:01 am
womanwhohasbeenthere

Good thing we don’t have homeless people camping in city parks, in Caltrans right of ways, or anywhere else!


06/04/2021 10:24 am
JThomas

Yep, good thing they aren’t allowed to live in the motorhomes & trailers an 17 th St, and Pier Ave, Oceano. Most of the tags on the vehicles have expired a very long time ago, I saw one that expired at least 10 years ago. I called CHP, Sheriffs Dept. and one of the County Supervisors Assistants, they all said the law states if people are living in the vehicles there’s nothing they can do about it. No tickets and cant tow them. Each time I drive by the situation becomes worse. Thank you Gov. Newsome……..


Drive by and take a look for yourself.


06/04/2021 11:38 am
