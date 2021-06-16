Fire destroys building in Atascadero

June 16, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An outbuilding in Atascadero caught fire Wednesday morning, resulting in a plume of smoke that was visible from Highway 101.

Callers reported the fire burning at 8505 Coromar Avenue at about 7 a.m. The blaze scorched a 1,000 square-foot outbuilding, according to the Atascadero Fire Department.

It is unclear if the fire spread beyond the structure. Fire officials have not disclosed the cause of the fire.

