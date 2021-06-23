New COVID-19 cases continue to decline in SLO County

June 23, 2021

The number of new COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County fell from 1.6 to 1.4 per 100,000 residents during the past seven days, according to California Case statistics. State averages, however, remained stagnant at 1.8 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

Case rates per county appear linked to vaccination rates. With only 30% of its residents fully vaccinated, Modoc County has the highest number of new cases at 16.6 per 100,000. At the other extreme, with 69.2% of its residents full vaccinated, Marin County has a 1.2 per 100,000 new case rate.

During the past seven days, SLO County reported 27 new coronavirus cases. Of those, Atascadero leads with 10 cases, followed by Templeton with four, Arroyo Grande with three and San Luis Obispo and Los Osos with two each.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 21,448 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 261 have died. There are four SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with two in intensive care.

There have been 3,811,328 positive cases, and 63,370 deaths in California.

More than 34,434,924 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 617,884 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 180,063,192 cases with 3,900,948 dead.

