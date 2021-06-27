One person killed, two injured in crash at the Oceano Dunes

June 26, 2021

One man was killed and two others were injured in a crash at the Oceano Dunes on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, a man was driving an off-road vehicle on an approximately 20-foot dune in an area known as Sand Highway 22, when the vehicle rolled. The crash left one of the men pinned under the vehicle.

State Parks rangers arrived to find one person had died and two others were injured.

First responders transported one man by air and the other by ground to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

State Park rangers are investigating the fatal crash.

