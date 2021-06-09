San Miguel man busted with more than a pound of cocaine
June 9, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Local and federal officers arrested a San Miguel man after allegedly finding $30,000 worth of cocaine inside his home Monday evening.
At about 6:30 p.m., members of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit, county probation officers and Homeland Security Investigations agents served a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of 10th Street in San Miguel. During the search, they found a large sweatshirt wrapped around a clear plastic bag containing a large amount of cocaine, according to the sheriff’s office.
The cocaine was in the closet of a back bedroom. It appeared to be in large chunks, which suggests it had been cut directly from a kilogram or brick, which is associated with large-scale dealers, deputies said.
Detectives seized about 1.5 pounds of cocaine with an estimated value of $30,000. Deputies arrested Ramiro Alcazar-Barajas, 42, on a charge of possessing a narcotic controlled substance for sale and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail.
Alcazar-Barajas is not currently in custody, according to the sheriff’s office website.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines