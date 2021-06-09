Front Page  »  

San Miguel man busted with more than a pound of cocaine

June 9, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Local and federal officers arrested a San Miguel man after allegedly finding $30,000 worth of cocaine inside his home Monday evening.

At about 6:30 p.m., members of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit, county probation officers and Homeland Security Investigations agents served a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of 10th Street in San Miguel. During the search, they found a large sweatshirt wrapped around a clear plastic bag containing a large amount of cocaine, according to the sheriff’s office.

The cocaine was in the closet of a back bedroom. It appeared to be in large chunks, which suggests it had been cut directly from a kilogram or brick, which is associated with large-scale dealers, deputies said.

Detectives seized about 1.5 pounds of cocaine with an estimated value of $30,000. Deputies arrested Ramiro Alcazar-Barajas, 42, on a charge of possessing a narcotic controlled substance for sale and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Alcazar-Barajas is not currently in custody, according to the sheriff’s office website.


Francesca Bolognini

Prefect example of why the bail system does not work. The higher-ups on the food chain cannot afford to have this guy rolling over on them and bailed him out. They are better off forfeiting bail than allowing the guy to “sing”. A cost of doing business expense that they figure into their operations. They may eliminate the guy, if they think he can’t disappear properly.


Just sayin’………….


06/09/2021 10:54 am
Smith

Roger that, in the wind or in a hole.


06/09/2021 10:56 am
Smith

Oscar Mike- ‘On the move’ and In the wind.


06/09/2021 10:32 am
IDBOUND

In response to suspect no longer in custody ….There is multiple reasons he is released , either his supplier AKA business associates bailed him out so they can keep his mouth permanently shut in a long term dirt nap or the current bail rules released him .Last but not least he already squealed on his business associates while he was in custody so LE released him.


06/09/2021 10:32 am
womanwhohasbeenthere

“NOT CURRENTLY IN CUSTODY” ?????


06/09/2021 9:58 am
