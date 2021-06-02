San Simeon needs an independent general manager

June 2, 2021

OPINION by MICHAEL DONAHUE

It is time for the San Simeon Community Services District to have an independent general manager.

The transformation of San Simeon to a normal district with an independent general manager that actively manages the budget and controls costs apparently requires an amount of dedication and time commitment that exceeds what the district’s directors are able to or willing to invest. Do our board members possess the accounting, and operations management skills to do this heavy lift? Do they have the resolve?

There is no groundswell of public anger evidenced at board meetings. The recent Budget Committee meeting drew just two members of the public. Our local democracy is drowning in a sea of public apathy.

This ethically challenged good old boy network headed by General Manager Charlie Grace overseeing his own company Grace Environmental Services has cost San Simeon rate payers hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost grants and may cost many thousands more in grant clawbacks.

Charlie’s lot line oops has cost ratepayers tens of thousands of dollars in rent, land survey fees and legal bills and perhaps even worse delayed water tank and other critical development projects by years. These delays have exploded district legal bills as individuals on the water wait list are asking the courts to intervene and grant the necessary will serve letters.

San Simeon’s response to the grant fraud and lot line oops has been to question was it really fraud and to argue who really owns the land in question. This approach has effectively put future grants and future development into the deep freeze while at the same time skyrocketing legal and consulting bills are pushing the district’s budget deeper into the red.

This “let the fox guard the chicken coop” approach with General Manager Grace overseeing his own company provides many opportunities for district ratepayers to be taken advantage of.

This matter of using the smallest filter units, inadvertently increasing overtime pay, overpaying for these filters as a result of failing to properly shop for these pricey items and successfully billing the district retroactively with no prior board authorization is just one of many examples where this conflicted arrangement costs San Simeon ratepayers dearly.

An independent general manager would never have consented to an automatic renewal of Grace Environmental Services operations and administration contract without a thorough cost analysis and the solicitation of competitive bids, but this is exactly what happened this year.

If the board and San Simeon residents fail to rectify this conflicted arrangement, San Luis Obispo County, backed up by the court, will force the district to have an independent general manager.

If the district fails to take corrective action promptly and the the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney is forced to step in, the district’s legal bills will go off the chart and all other critical district projects will be halted until this is resolved. This is extremely serious.

Michael Donahue lives in San Simeon and is concerned with the leadership.

