Semi-truck hits, kills bicyclist in San Luis Obispo
June 25, 2021
A bicyclist was killed Friday morning in a crash with a semi-truck in San Luis Obispo.
Shortly after 7 a.m., 61-year-old Salvador Cortez was riding his bicycle northbound on Higuera when a semi-truck driver attempted to turn east onto Suburban Road, and crashed into the bicycle.
Cortez died at the scene.
San Luis Obispo police are investigation the fatal crash.
