SLO County first responders rescue unconscious man
June 19, 2021
San Luis Obispo County first responders saved the life of a man on Monday, who was found unconscious in Oceano following a car crash.
Shortly after 1 p.m., 911 callers reported hearing an explosion and that a vehicle was possibly on fire in the 1900 block of Ocean Street. Deputies, who arrived within minutes of the initial call, discovered a 69-year-old man was unconscious in a vehicle that appeared to have struck a parked car following a medical emergency.
Deputies immediately began CPR.
Paramedics then arrived at the scene and took over the CPR process. After about 10 to 15 minutes of CPR and the use of a defibrillator, Paramedics located a pulse and observed the man breathing on his own, however shallow. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.
