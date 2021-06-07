Front Page  »  

Thousands of gallons of raw sewage spills in San Luis Obispo

June 6, 2021

A blocked sewer line caused approximately 2,000 gallons of raw sewage to pour out through manholes in San Luis Obispo on Sunday.

The sewage leaked onto Sacramento Drive between Ricardo Court and Capitolio Way, and into a dry creek bed. City workers cleared the blockage and sanitized streets and walkways.

Removal of sewage from the creek bed continues.

The SLO County Public Health Department is asking people to avoid contact with the creek bed in the Sacramento Drive area.


Loading...
Related:


3
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Jorge Estrada

This happens more often than many know. Usually it is a failed test into the SLO Creek below the sewer farm. The fine is paid and the cost is passed on to the rate payers. Septic tanks are a better deal when you consider it is state regulations that limit density for their use and there is no sewer bill when you take care of your own crap. This property value is now being recognized thence housing cost increased due to the affordability of no public sewer system housing overhead. Again, Santa Margarita has higher values due to affordable water as well as the benefit of septic tanks. Certainly, Santa Margarita pays higher taxes for these property benefits too. It will be interesting to see what compensation will be provided to each property owner if there is a taking of private septic tanks, if that ever happens? The same goes for the water this community has. Yes $600k for a two bedroom one bath house is affordable housing in Santa Margarita and with affordable water (so much so that the County abandoned the historic State Permitted recharge turnout in 1999), oh and guess what, squeezed the town for more costs).


Vote Up1Vote Down 
06/07/2021 11:33 am
SloCal Yocal

Ew-w-w-w! Another spill, really?!…C’mon SLO…Keep the wipes out of the pipes! Don’t pour grease and oil down the drain! Use common sense…if it looks like it can plug up your pipes, don’t flush it or pour it down the drain! And once again, Ew-w-w-w!


Vote Up17Vote Down 
06/07/2021 7:17 am
paragon

If it was near student housing, it would be more likely clogged by tampons and rubbers.


For a small city, SLO seems to have clogged sewers and ruptured mains quite frequently. Yet another example of our crumbling infrastructure badly in need of repair.


Vote Up2Vote Down 
06/07/2021 12:12 pm
﻿