Arroyo Grande woman crashes her bicycle into a truck

July 20, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An Arroyo Grande woman in her early 70s ended up in the hospital after colliding with a box truck while riding a bicycle in Los Osos Tuesday morning. [KSBY]

The woman was heading southbound in the bike lane on South Bay Boulevard at about 9:50 a.m. She tried to turn left onto Turri Road, but turned directly into the path of an oncoming box truck, according to the CHP.

The driver tried to swerve out of the way, but a mirror on the truck hit the woman on her back, knocking her off the bicycle.

When officers arrived at the scene, the woman was unresponsive. She came to later at the hospital.

Following the collision, the truck driver called 911 and remained at the scene. Authorities closed South Bay Boulevard for about 20 minutes.

Loading...