Atascadero man killed on Highway 101 near Santa Margarita

July 13, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 67-year-old Atascadero man died following a motorcycle collision on Highway 101 near Santa Margarita Monday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m., Randolph Earl was riding a black 1997 Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on Highway 101 near Tassajara Creek Road while Marcos Guerrero, 45, of Sacramento was driving a 2021 Jeep Wrangler southbound on Highway 101. Guerrero then made a left turn onto Tassajara Creek Road, directly into the path of Earl’s motorcycle, according to the CHP.

The Harley-Davidson collided into the passenger side of the Jeep, causing Earl to be thrown from the motorcycle. Responders transported Earl to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Neither alcohol, nor drugs are suspected to have been a factor in the collision.

