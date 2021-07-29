Body found at Lake Nacimiento identified

July 29, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo County coroner’s unit has confirmed the deceased man found at Lake Nacimiento last month was 29-year-old Jesus Munoz Vargas of Los Banoa, who had previously been reported missing.

No foul play is suspected in Vargas’s death, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities have yet to announce a cause of death.

Vargas had been reported missing from Los Banos on June 5. About one week before Vargas’s body was spotted, it was determined the Central Valley man’s car had been parked in the back lot near the lodges by Lake Nacimiento for more than a week, though it only had a day pass.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on June 26, hikers reported seeing something suspicious about 75 feet from the water’s edge on the shore of Lake Nacimiento in an area near the administration building. Responders found Vargas’s body face down on the shore surrounded by beer bottles.

Efforts to identify Vargas were hampered by the condition of his body when it was found, according to the sheriff’s office.

