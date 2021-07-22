Body of teen found three years after Montecito mudslides

July 22, 2021

After three years, searchers in Montecito found the body of a teen lost during the deadly mudslides on Jan. 9, 2018, putting the number of bodies recovered at 22 with one person still missing. [KCOY]

Searchers found the body of 17-year-old Jack Cantin within 1,000 yards of his family’s former home on Hot Springs Road near the end of May. His family waited until lab results identified the remains as Jack Cantin before announcing the discovery.

Their family home was destroyed. Jack Cantin’s father Dave Cantin’s body was found the morning of the mudslide. His mother Kim Cantin and sister Lauren Cantin were injured, but survived.

There is one person still missing, two-year-old Lydia Sutthithepa.

The storm, which devastated the Montecito area in the aftermath of the Thomas Fire, destroyed 115 single-family homes and damaged another 242. Four commercial properties were destroyed, and 21 were damaged.

