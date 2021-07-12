Front Page  »  

California requires masks in classrooms, CDC recommends otherwise

July 12, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAM

Despite new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggesting vaccinated teachers and students no longer need to wear masks inside school buildings, the state of California is keeping its mask mandate for K-12 campuses.

On Friday, the CDC issued new guidelines stating students and teachers who are not vaccinated against COVD-19 should continue to wear masks at school. Likewise, the CDC still recommends schools maintain at least three feet of distance between students within classrooms, and when that is not possible, use other strategies like requiring masks indoors.

California responded by announcing it will keep its mask mandate for schools, in part, to enable all students to receive equal treatment.

“Masking is a simple and effective intervention that does not interfere with offering full in-person instruction,” said State Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly. “At the outset of the new year, students should be able to walk into school without worrying about whether they will feel different or singled out for being vaccinated or unvaccinated — treating all kids the same will support a calm and supportive school environment.”

Children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States. It appears, as long as that remains the case, the CDC is recommending students under the age of 12 continue to wear masks inside school buildings.

CDC guidelines are not binding, and states can choose to implement their own rules.


Loading...
Related:


10
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
sbjcl

What is the infection rate and death rate for students under 12? Treat them all the same by ditching the masks they don’t need.


Vote Up10Vote Down 
07/12/2021 6:20 pm
Cmonnow

Say what?? Must’ve burned the midnight oil at a local Sacramento watering hole to come up with that one… Its like listening to another Calif legislature alumni Katherine Harris. Whew-wee


Vote Up5Vote Down 
07/12/2021 6:12 pm
shishkabob141

Caving to the Teacher’s Union…


Vote Up1Vote Down 
07/12/2021 10:35 pm
Jon Tatro

So what the idiots with the state are saying if you’re over 12 years don’t bother getting vaccinated because you won’t have any other freedoms unvaccinated kids don’t get because we don’t want to hurt their feelings. With this unscientific thinking kids will have to wear masks until they graduate highschool.


Vote Up8Vote Down 
07/12/2021 5:34 pm
jordache

(HealthDay)—Carbon dioxide levels among children wearing face masks may exceed healthy limits, according to a research letter published online June 30 in JAMA Pediatrics.


Harald Walach, Ph.D., from the Poznan University of the Medical Sciences in Poland, and colleagues assessed whether nose and mouth coverings increase carbon dioxide in inhaled air. The analysis included 45 children (mean age, 10.7 years) who tested two types of nose and mouth coverings (a surgical mask and a filtering facepiece 2 mask) in a laboratory-like setting.


The researchers found that levels were similar between the masks, with means ranging from 13,120 to 13,910 ppm of carbon dioxide. Only age was associated with carbon dioxide content in inhaled air. The youngest children had the highest carbon dioxide values, with carbon dioxide level measured at up to 25,000 ppm. The limit of 0.2 percent by volume (2,000 ppm) was exceeded by more than threefold among children with the lowest carbon dioxide levels.


“We suggest that decision-makers weigh the hard evidence produced by these experimental measurements accordingly, which suggest that children should not be forced to wear face masks,” the authors write.


Vote Up19Vote Down 
07/12/2021 3:24 pm
MrYan

You make a good point. Oxygen levels are important.

The logical course would be to require the unvaccinated to continue to be home schooled. Only the vaccinated should be allowed to attend.

Treat Covid the same as all the other vaccinations that we currently require proof of to attend school.


Vote Up-7Vote Down 
07/12/2021 4:12 pm
jordache

The other vaccinations have gone through the FDA process for kids, the COVID vaccines have not. Given that children are at very low risk from the virus, it makes no sense to force this. Also, check out VAERS info on health effects for kids/teens compared to serious health effects from the vax. We are supposed to protect kids, not inject them with an untested substance. And as homeschooler myself, would be glad to welcome more people to the fold!


Vote Up9Vote Down 
07/12/2021 5:30 pm
MrYan

So the ones concerned about vaccine efficacy and safety get to stay home. Just like they do now for objecting to a Rubella shot. Forcing the rest of the kids to breath low oxygen levels because anti-vaccers don’t want to get a shot is not the way.

A reverse mask mandate to make anti-vaccers feel better about themselves is more than a tad ironic . Can we agree on that?


Vote Up0Vote Down 
07/12/2021 11:10 pm
varian08

And the earth is flat, 9.11 is a hoax etc.i think many people are living in a parralel world fed by pseudo scientists.It is very difficult to feel a sens of unity or tolerance, reading these comments. At first i will say, to bad,get sick,one less trumpist.but you are my brother on this earth and i just feel pity .


Vote Up-5Vote Down 
07/12/2021 7:31 pm
shishkabob141

No one wants your pity. Pull your head out.


Vote Up1Vote Down 
07/12/2021 10:37 pm
﻿