Cambria asks residents to cut water use by up to 40 percent

July 16, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The Cambria Community Services District board voted on Thursday to declare a stage 4 water shortage and to ask residents and businesses to reduce their water usage by up to 40 percent.

Under the stage 4 water shortage declaration, Cambria residents and vacation rentals are allowed to use a maximum of three units of water per month. Businesses that use approximately the same amount of water as a single-family home, likewise, can consume no more than three units per month. However, if their average water use for the last 12 months is less than 3 units, businesses can consume no more than their monthly average.

Additionally, CSD staff will communicate with the largest water users in Cambria in attempt to reduce consumption.

The new water shortage rules prohibit the washing of vehicles at home. Also, residents can now only use potable water to landscape once a week. If irrigating twice a week, though, is necessary to maintain fire protection standards or to maintain landscape for erosion control, then residents can do so.

Residents may not empty and refill pools using potable water unless it is required for public health and safety. There will also be no new will-serves for projects including pool or spa installation.

The CSD will not issue any new temporary construction meter permits. No new water meters will be allowed, except for health and safety purposes, unless water demand is offset to a net zero increase.

Additionally, the district will revoke previous waivers for water use in excess of drought restrictions.

District staff has also been directed to prepare Cambria’s Water Reclamation Facility for operation in case the drought worsens.

Loading...