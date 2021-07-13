Front Page  »  

Child tax credit payments headed to Central Coast families

July 13, 2021

Central Coast parents could see their first child tax credit payment in their bank accounts as early as Thursday.

Under the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan, the annual child tax credit has increased from $2,000 per child to $3,000 to $3,600 per child. Parents of children under 6 years old are eligible for the $3,600 total credit while parents of children between 6 and 17 are entitled to the $3,000 benefit.

The first payment is scheduled for Thursday, July 15.

U.S. Congressman Salud Carbajal said, during a speech in Nipomo on Monday, the payments will impact more than 135,000 children and their families in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.


Loading...
Related:


2
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Adam Trask

An excellent way to bolster families. Putting more money into the pockets of working class Americans benefits the entire economy because these families will spend most of that money in the market place, thus perpetuating the free market.


The debt rises, but the American economy, over the last 40 years seems quite resilient in the face of debt. Of course, the Republicans will cry about this influx of cash to the working class and will cite the debt. Something they didn’t do in 2017 when they passed a huge tax cut which put billions of dollars into the pockets of the wealthy while at the same time exploding the federal budget deficit, even before the ill effects of the pandemic.


Unlike the money that flowed to the rich—which invariably finds itself into offshore tax shelters or other such boondoggles—the cash given to the working class will be back in circulation immediately, paying wages and making profits.


Vote Up-15Vote Down 
07/13/2021 1:05 pm
Bert

Mr. Trask, please stop with the facts. Thank you.


Vote Up-3Vote Down 
07/13/2021 4:14 pm
﻿