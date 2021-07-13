Child tax credit payments headed to Central Coast families

July 13, 2021

Central Coast parents could see their first child tax credit payment in their bank accounts as early as Thursday.

Under the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan, the annual child tax credit has increased from $2,000 per child to $3,000 to $3,600 per child. Parents of children under 6 years old are eligible for the $3,600 total credit while parents of children between 6 and 17 are entitled to the $3,000 benefit.

The first payment is scheduled for Thursday, July 15.

U.S. Congressman Salud Carbajal said, during a speech in Nipomo on Monday, the payments will impact more than 135,000 children and their families in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

