Comparing Central Coast COVID-19 case rates

July 17, 2021

After five months of decreasing COVID-19 case rates, new infections in California are on the upswing again as the more contagious Delta variant spreads.

The Delta strain is a leading factor in the increase in infections across the Central Coast, according to health officials. The increase in COVID-19 case rates appears to be primarily influenced by variant strains, rather than vaccination rates.

In Los Angeles County, health officials reported a 165% increase in new coronavirus cases over the past week, with 54% of those residents infected with the Delta variant. Los Angeles County is again requiring masks to be worn indoors, for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Of those recently infected in Los Angeles County, 96.6% were unvaccinated, prompting health officials to push vaccinations.

“This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Friday. “If you remain unvaccinated, you are at risk.”

In counties with low infection rates, the number of Delta variant infections remain small. With only a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases, four residents in San Luis Obispo County, three in Monterey County and six in Kern County have tested positive for the Delta variant.

Cornavirus rates per 100,000 residents, and percent fully vaccinated:

San Benito County — 6.9 cases — 45% vaccinated

Los Angeles County — 6.5 cases — 52.0% vaccinated

Kings County — 4.9 cases — 28.9% vaccinated

Ventura County — 4.1 cases — 54.1% vaccinated

Fresno County — 3.1 cases — 41.4% vaccinated

Santa Barbara County — 3.0 cases — 52.8% vaccinated

Monterey County — 2.7 cases — 50.2% vaccinated

San Luis Obispo County — 2.7 cases — 45.7% vaccinated

Kern County — 2.5 cases — 34.1% vaccinated

Tulare County — 1.7 cases — 34.3% vaccinated

