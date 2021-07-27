Deputies arrest man for brandishing gun at Central Coast mission
July 27, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Sunday afternoon for brandishing a replica gun at the Santa Ines Mission in Solvang.
At about 4:45 p.m., a 911 caller reported a man walking in the garden area of the mission with a handgun in his hand. The caller said the suspect was a Hispanic man with a red and black flannel shirt and grey hat turned backward, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies arrived at the scene and established a perimeter. They evacuated the area while searching for the suspect.
Shortly afterwards, deputies found the suspect, 23-year-old Solvang man Jeckson Murcia, and took him into custody without incident. Murcia had a replica handgun tucked into the waistband of his pants, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies arrested Murcia for felony brandishing a firearm and booked him in the Santa Barbara County Main Jail. Authorities later released Murcia without bail, in line with Santa Barbara County’s extension of California’s coronavirus $0 bail order.
Sheriff’s officials thank the 911 caller for reporting the incident and providing a clear and accurate description of the suspect.
