Deputies arrest San Luis Obispo man on weapon and drug charges

July 15, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 27-year-old San Luis Obispo man on Tuesday afternoon who allegedly brought firearms, heroin and methamphetamine to the Chumash Casino Resort, and then fell asleep in a parking garage.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a 911 caller reported a man was unconscious with drug paraphernalia on his lap in the Chumash Casino parking garage. Before deputies arrived, Chumash Casino security guards detained Jacob Southard, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies searched Southard’s vehicle and discovered a handgun, loaded high-capacity magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and an illegally modified high-power rifle. Deputies also found a pistol that had been reported stolen out of Humboldt County. The stolen pistol was loaded and tucked under the driver’s seat, according to the sheriff’s office.

Additionally, deputies found narcotics paraphernalia, prescription medication, heroin and methamphetamine.

Southard was arrested and booked at the Santa Barbara Main Jail on felony charges of possession of narcotics and a firearm, manufacturing an assault weapon and being a felon in possession of ammunition. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of possession of narcotics paraphernalia, possession of an assault weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a concealed and loaded firearm and possession of heroin.

The San Luis Obispo man posted $35,000 bail and was released. Sheriff’s officials will request that prosecutors add two additional weapons charges and one drug charge to Southard’s case.

