Front Page  »  

Deputies arrest San Luis Obispo man on weapon and drug charges

July 15, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 27-year-old San Luis Obispo man on Tuesday afternoon who allegedly brought firearms, heroin and methamphetamine to the Chumash Casino Resort, and then fell asleep in a parking garage.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a 911 caller reported a man was unconscious with drug paraphernalia on his lap in the Chumash Casino parking garage. Before deputies arrived, Chumash Casino security guards detained Jacob Southard, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies searched Southard’s vehicle and discovered a handgun, loaded high-capacity magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and an illegally modified high-power rifle. Deputies also found a pistol that had been reported stolen out of Humboldt County. The stolen pistol was loaded and tucked under the driver’s seat, according to the sheriff’s office.

Additionally, deputies found narcotics paraphernalia, prescription medication, heroin and methamphetamine.

Southard was arrested and booked at the Santa Barbara Main Jail on felony charges of possession of narcotics and a firearm, manufacturing an assault weapon and being a felon in possession of ammunition. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of possession of narcotics paraphernalia, possession of an assault weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a concealed and loaded firearm and possession of heroin.

The San Luis Obispo man posted $35,000 bail and was released. Sheriff’s officials will request that prosecutors add two additional weapons charges and one drug charge to Southard’s case.


Loading...
Related:


6
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
paragon

Just another law-abiding gun owner, right? Pretty ridiculous that this dirt bag’s bail was set so low that he can easily walk out of jail to either cause more mayhem or flee back to his drug cartel buddies in Mexico.


Vote Up-6Vote Down 
07/15/2021 10:23 am
mkaney

Dude is a card carrying patriotic conservative lol, ironically probably thinks the same way you do…. ignorant.


https://www.facebook.com/jacob.southard.58


Vote Up-13Vote Down 
07/15/2021 10:45 am
Buchon

LOL! Don’t be such a fool. He’s a drug dealer — and likely a user too. He’d be much more comfortable in your company rather than that of an actual “card carrying patriotic conservative.” Wake up.


Vote Up12Vote Down 
07/15/2021 11:17 am
paragon

Ha! What sort of “patriotic conservative” would have stolen weapons and a ton of illegal drugs on him? I thought it was the liberals and not the conservatives that want the free flow of drugs and condone lawless behavior?


So you find an old (and possibly fake) Facebook profile with a couple of anti-ATF posts and an American flag and you declare this guy innocent because he’s a “card-carrying patriotic conservative”? Wow, step aside FBI, we’ve got expert detective mkaney on the case! Do you really think criminals are going to represent their true selves on some worthless social media site? Or do you know so much about this dirtbag because he is a good buddy of yours?


Guess who else is anti-ATF? MS13!


Vote Up3Vote Down 
07/15/2021 11:27 am
Buchon

“Just another law-abiding gun owner, right?”



Wrong. Cute though…


Vote Up7Vote Down 
07/15/2021 11:14 am
Bert

Posted bail and released!?!? Whoever allows for this structure in which this potentially violent drug addicted POS can be released under $35,000 bail should be held accountable as failing to protect the public they work for. Unbelievable.


Vote Up5Vote Down 
07/15/2021 9:28 am
﻿