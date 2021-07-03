Find Fourth of July celebrations on the Central Coast

July 3, 2021

Many San Luis Obispo County residents are looking forward to a return to traditional Fourth of July celebrations following a year of lockdowns and restrictions.

Amid unusually dry conditions, fire danger is high. And because of the danger, personal fireworks are banned in most areas, though fireworks labeled “safe and sane” are permitted in Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Oceano, Morro Bay (private property only), Santa Maria, San Miguel and Templeton.

So where do you find parades, fireworks and celebrations on the Central Coast?

Avila Beach

Start the day at Avila Beach’s annual annual Fourth of July pancake breakfast at the Avila Beach Community Center. Then head over to the Avila Beach Promenade for the annual Doggie Parade and Costume Contest, which begins at 11 a.m.

Cayucos

Festivities begin at 4 a.m. in Cayucos with a sand sculpting competition. Following the annual street fair, which runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., fireworks are back. The show starts at about 9 p.m. at the Cayucos Pier.

Fort Hunter Liggett

Fort Hunter Liggett is hosting a jamboree celebration from 5 to 10 p.m. The festivities include live music, a kid’s carnival with a bounce house and a fire works show that starts at 9 p.m.

Nipomo

A vehicle parade starts at Nipomo High School, with staging at 10 a.m. Then head over to the Nipomo Regional Park for live music and food.

Pismo Beach

Enjoy the Central Coast’s most popular fire works display. Watch for free or purchase a $75 ticket for a seat on the pier, which includes a three-course meal catered by Ribline.

Templeton

Purchase a takeout only pancake breakfast from the Templeton Firefighters Association, at the fire station across from the park, with a parade starting at 10:30 a.m.

Loading...