Fire at auto wrecking yard in rural Arroyo Grande

July 8, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Two vehicles burned in a fire at an auto wrecking yard in rural Arroyo Grande Wednesday morning.

At about 11 a.m., a caller reported a fire burning at R & R Auto Wrecking located at 738 Sheridan Road. Firefighters arrived at the wrecking yard and extinguished the blaze in about one hour.

No one suffered any injuries as a result of the blaze. The cause of the fire is unclear.

Loading...