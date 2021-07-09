Former SLO County deputy pleads not guilty to child sexual abuse

July 8, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

A former San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s correctional deputy pled not guilty on Thursday to nine counts of child sexual abuse.

James Peter Storton, 63, is charged with eight felony counts of child sexual abuse concerning multiple victims under the age of 14, and one count of lewd acts on a child over the age of 15. He allegedly molested his victims between 2013 through March 2021.

Deputies took Storton into custody on May 27. He was released on $100,000 bail shortly afterwards.

Prosecutors on Thursday asked the court to increase his bail, a request Superior Court Judge Dodie Harman denied.

Storton retired from the sheriff’s department in 2009, after 29 years. His brother Keith Storton is an Arroyo Grande city councilman.

