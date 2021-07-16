Garbage truck drags pedestrian several blocks in Morro Bay

July 15, 2021

A large commercial trash truck hit and killed a pedestrian in Morro Bay on Thursday.

Shortly after noon, a commercial garbage truck crashed into a man who was crossing Morro Bay Boulevard at Bernardo Avenue. The man’s body came to rest several blocks away, in the Morro Bay Boulevard roundabout near Quintana Road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.

Morro Bay police are investigating the fatal crash. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact officer McCool at (805) 772-6225.

