Gov. Gavin Newsom pulls his kids from camp with no mask enforcement

July 28, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

California Gov. Gavin Newsom removed two of his children from a summer basketball camp after photos surfaced showing campers, including one of Newsom’s sons, not wearing masks while indoors.

Earlier this month, the state of California released new guidelines requiring that masks be worn indoors in K-12 schools, childcare facilities and other youth settings. However, the youth basketball camp announced in an email sent to parents, including the Newsom family, that it would not enforce a mask requirement.

Newsom’s decision to send his two sons to the basketball camp is drawing rebuke from critics.

“Photos posted to Instagram reveal Gavin Newsom’s 10-year-old son with other kids maskless, indoors and not distancing at a basketball summer camp, even while spectating,” the group Reopen California Schools stated in a tweet. “This is in clear violation of his own mask mandates. Why can his kid be maskless, but not ours?”

A spokesperson for the governor responded by saying the Newsom family overlooked an email they received from the camp saying it would not enforce mask guidance. The Newsoms were concerned to see unvaccinated children not wearing masks indoors at a camp his children had just begun attending, and they removed their kids from the camp, the spokesperson said in a statement.

The latest mask controversy comes as recent polls show Newsom is more at risk than previously thought of being recalled in California’s Sept. 14 recall election.

