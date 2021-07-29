Gun shots fired at apartment in Santa Maria

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Maria police officers are searching a gunman who fired shots at an apartment complex Wednesday evening. [KCOY]

At about 7:30 p.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported that shots were fired near W. Morrison Avenue and S. Western Avenue. Officers found several shell casings and a bullet that struck an apartment complex in the 1000 block of W. Morrison Avenue.

It appeared no one suffered injuries in the shooting. It is unclear if investigators have identified a suspect.

