Gun shots fired at apartment in Santa Maria
July 29, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Santa Maria police officers are searching a gunman who fired shots at an apartment complex Wednesday evening. [KCOY]
At about 7:30 p.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported that shots were fired near W. Morrison Avenue and S. Western Avenue. Officers found several shell casings and a bullet that struck an apartment complex in the 1000 block of W. Morrison Avenue.
It appeared no one suffered injuries in the shooting. It is unclear if investigators have identified a suspect.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines