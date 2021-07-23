Morro Bay teacher sentenced to jail for sex offenses

July 23, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A San Luis Obispo judge sentenced a former Morro Bay High School teacher teacher on Wednesday to four months in jail for having sex with a 17-year-old student and sending sexually explicit messages to another underage student.

Tyler Andree, now 25, was a chemistry teacher and girls’ swimming coach at Morro Bay High School. He began working at the school on Aug. 13, 2019 and resigned on Jan. 18, 2021.

Andree had sexual intercourse on at least one occasion sometime in 2020 with one of his female students who, at the time, was 17 years old. The student was in the last semester of her senior year in high school, and she turned 18 in April of 2020, prior to the end of the semester.

Later in 2020, Andree sent messages communicating explicit sexual intent with another 17-year-old female student.

Morro Bay police officers arrested Andree in February.

On June 9, Andree pleaded no contest to unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and contact with a minor for a sexual offense. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed two counts of child molestation and one count of contact with a minor for a sexual offense.

Then on Wednesday, a judge sentenced Andree to 120 days in jail, as well as two years of supervised felony probation. Andree must also register as a sex offender. Andree’s sex offender status will require him to register with law enforcement in the city where he resides every year on his birthday for 20 years.

The plea agreement ensures Andree would be held accountable for his actions without subjecting the two victims to testifying in court and enduring mental anguish from cross-examination by a defense attorney, the SLO County District Attorney’s Office stated in a press release.

“There is no safe haven in San Luis Obispo County for people in positions of trust who take advantage of those who they are responsible to protect,” District Attorney Dan Dow said in a statement. “This conviction will rightly ensure that Tyler Andree is never again allowed to coach, teach or be in a position of care for children.”

