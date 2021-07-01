Motorcyclist flees Atascadero police, hides in porta potty

July 1, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A motorcyclist allegedly fled Atascadero police officers at high speeds Wednesday morning, then ditched his bike and hid in a porta potty, before ending up in jail.

Shortly before 9 a.m., an Atascadero officer noticed a motorcyclist violating the law near Highway 101 and Morro Road. The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the motorcyclist fled and a pursuit ensued, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

Officres chased the suspect as he fled at high speeds on city streets. As the motorcyclist rode into the Atascadero Lake Park area, police terminated the pursuit because of safety concerns. Officers remained stationed near the Lake Park area.

Shortly afterwards, a passerby reported seeing the suspect hide the motorcycle on San Francisco Road and flee by foot. Police established a perimeter around the Lake Park area and requested assistance from a CHP helicopter.

While officers were searching the Lake Park area, they found Shaun Michael Riley, 42, hiding in a porta potty on Azucena Avenue. Officers detained Riley without further incident and arrested him on charges of felony evading, possession of a controlled substance and a probation violation.

Officers booked Riley in the San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $50,000.

