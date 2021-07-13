Front Page  »  

Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in Grover Beach

July 12, 2021

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an SUV on Monday afternoon in Grover Beach, according to police.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the motorcyclist and the SUV collided at the intersection of Fourth Street and Newport Avenue. Medical personnel treated the motorcyclist, but his injuries were too severe and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are not releasing the name of the motorcyclist, a man, pending notification of his next of kin.

The driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing. Officers are asking anyone with information about the crash to call officer Felix Ramirez at (805) 473-4511.


